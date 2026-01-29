Ray J Health Update: Doctors Recommend Pacemaker for Failing Heart

R&B star Ray J has shared a sobering update regarding his health, revealing to fans that he may have only months left to live. Following a near-fatal battle with pneumonia earlier this month, the 45-year-old is now dealing with severe heart complications, with his heart currently functioning at just 25% capacity.

Medical professionals have prescribed Ray J eight different medications—including heart failure treatments like Entresto and Jardiance—to manage his deteriorating condition. His medical team has warned that a pacemaker or defibrillator may be necessary to keep him alive, with a final determination expected at a critical follow-up appointment in 14 days.

The health crisis has prompted Ray J to reflect on his past lifestyle, specifically a history of alcohol and substance abuse that he believes “curved” his time. “I shouldn’t have went this hard,” he admitted, noting that a criminal protective order preventing him from seeing his children has further fueled his desire to change.

In a move that has surprised many, Ray J is considering traveling to Haiti for alternative treatments. Despite the civil unrest in the nation, he believes local remedies may hold a cure for heart disease that conventional medicine has yet to provide. For now, the singer says he is doing his best to stay on a “straight and narrow” path while he fights for his life.