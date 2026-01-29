Atlanta welcomed a special advance screening of the upcoming film Relationship Goals on Tuesday (Jan. 27) at Regal Atlantic Station, followed by a post-screening Q&A moderated by Cynthia Bailey.

The event brought out key cast members and creatives behind the project, including Kelly Rowland, who stars in the film and serves as an executive producer, and Cliff “Method Man” Smith, who co-leads the cast. Producer DeVon Franklin and executive producer Michael Todd, author of Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex, were also in attendance. Bailey led a discussion with the cast and filmmakers, offering insight into the film’s themes of love, ambition, and personal growth.

Additional attendees included Koya Webb, Willie Moore Jr., Aspen Kennedy, Lawrence Washington, Carlos Washington Jr., and more, making the screening a notable gathering of entertainment and lifestyle voices.

Relationship Goals centers on Leah Caldwell, portrayed by Rowland, a brilliant television producer on the brink of becoming the first woman to run New York’s top morning show. Just as her career reaches a pivotal moment, her ex, Jarrett Roy, played by Clifford “Method Man” Smith, re-enters her life while competing for the same job. Claiming to be transformed by the wisdom found in Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex, Jarrett challenges Leah’s guarded approach to love.

As Leah’s close-knit circle explores the same book and reassesses their own romantic paths, she remains focused on breaking the glass ceiling. Still, unresolved chemistry and old feelings threaten to complicate everything she has worked for.