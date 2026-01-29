Her Source | Beauty and Fashion Trends Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Rihanna Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of ‘Anti’ With New RIAA Milestones

January 29, 2026
Shawn Grant
Rihanna is marking the 10-year anniversary of her seminal album Anti by shattering more industry records. The icon now extends her historic record as the most Diamond-certified artist in RIAA history. Anti also remains the longest charting album by a Black female musician in music history.

New certifications highlight the album’s enduring power:

  • “LOVE ON THE BRAIN” – DIAMOND (10X PLATINUM)
  • “NEEDED ME” – 12X PLATINUM
  • “WORK” – 11X PLATINUM
  • “KISS IT BETTER” – 4X PLATINUM
  • “SEX WITH ME” – 4X PLATINUM
  • “DESPERADO” – 3X PLATINUM
  • “CONSIDERATION” – 2X PLATINUM
  • “WOO” – PLATINUM
  • “JAMES JOINT” – PLATINUM

These accolades cement Rihanna’s legacy as a dominant force in streaming and sales, proving that Anti continues to resonate with fans a decade later.