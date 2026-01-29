Rihanna is marking the 10-year anniversary of her seminal album Anti by shattering more industry records. The icon now extends her historic record as the most Diamond-certified artist in RIAA history. Anti also remains the longest charting album by a Black female musician in music history.
New certifications highlight the album’s enduring power:
- “LOVE ON THE BRAIN” – DIAMOND (10X PLATINUM)
- “NEEDED ME” – 12X PLATINUM
- “WORK” – 11X PLATINUM
- “KISS IT BETTER” – 4X PLATINUM
- “SEX WITH ME” – 4X PLATINUM
- “DESPERADO” – 3X PLATINUM
- “CONSIDERATION” – 2X PLATINUM
- “WOO” – PLATINUM
- “JAMES JOINT” – PLATINUM
These accolades cement Rihanna’s legacy as a dominant force in streaming and sales, proving that Anti continues to resonate with fans a decade later.