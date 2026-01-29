Rihanna is marking the 10-year anniversary of her seminal album Anti by shattering more industry records. The icon now extends her historic record as the most Diamond-certified artist in RIAA history. Anti also remains the longest charting album by a Black female musician in music history.

New certifications highlight the album’s enduring power:

“LOVE ON THE BRAIN” – DIAMOND (10X PLATINUM)

“NEEDED ME” – 12X PLATINUM

“WORK” – 11X PLATINUM

“KISS IT BETTER” – 4X PLATINUM

“SEX WITH ME” – 4X PLATINUM

“DESPERADO” – 3X PLATINUM

“CONSIDERATION” – 2X PLATINUM

“WOO” – PLATINUM

“JAMES JOINT” – PLATINUM

These accolades cement Rihanna’s legacy as a dominant force in streaming and sales, proving that Anti continues to resonate with fans a decade later.