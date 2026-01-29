A former Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy convicted in the brutal and fatal shooting of Sonya Massey was sentenced Thursday to the maximum prison term allowed under Illinois law.

@abc7chicago Former Illinois Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson was sentenced to 20 years in the murder Sonya Massey on Thursday. On Thursday, Massey family erupted with joy as sentencing was read by Judge Ryan Cadigan. Grayson also addressed the court and quickly got emotional: “There are no words I can say to take back what the family is feeling I understand why they are angry I just hope one day they can be forgiving. I was very unprofessional that night and the things I said to Sonya Massey were not right.” ♬ original sound – abc7chicago – abc7chicago

The violent criminal, Sean Grayson, 31, of Riverton, received a 20-year sentence following a Jan. 29 hearing before Presiding Judge Ryan Cadagin. Under state statute, Grayson will serve 50 percent of the sentence, effectively 10 years, with credit for time already served and two years of mandatory supervised release afterward. Cadagin earlier denied a defense motion seeking a new trial.

A Peoria County jury convicted the aggressive Grayson on Oct. 29 of second-degree murder in the 2024 shooting death of Massey, a 36-year-old Black mother of two, inside her home in Springfield’s Cabbage Patch neighborhood. Grayson had originally been charged with first-degree murder by Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser and faced a possible sentence of 45 years to life. Jurors deliberated for more than 12 hours over two days before returning the lesser conviction, which applies when a killing occurs while “acting under a sudden and intense passion resulting from serious provocation.”

@cbsnews A jury found former Sangamon County deputy Sean Grayson guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday for the fatal police shooting of Sonya Massey — disappointing the Massey family, who calls the verdict “partial justice.” Teresa Haley, an advocate and activist for the Massey family, says she still feels sorry for Grayson’s family, sharing with CBS News’ @Jericka Duncan that Grayson’s mother personally apologized to Massey’s family and said they didn’t raise their son to do this. “They’re human as well, and we raise our children, but we don’t know how they’re going to turn out. And this is the worst-case example of how a child can turn out,” Haley said. Grayson faced three counts of first-degree murder in the 2024 deadly shooting — charges that would have carried a life sentence. The ex-police officer will now face a 20-year sentence in accordance with the second-degree murder charge. ♬ original sound – cbsnews

During emotional victim impact statements, Massey’s mother Donna Massey told the court, “Sean Grayson, I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” later saying she was “grateful” for the sentence. Massey’s father, James Wilburn, said, “I’ll never get to hear her say, ‘Daddy, I love you,’ again.” Massey’s son described how his “soul is ripped,” while her daughter said the loss was “a traumatic experience.”

Grayson who was diagnosed with with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2023 but that shifted to a diagnoses of Stage 4 rectal cancer and cancer to his liver and lungs, addressed the court, stating, “No words I can say to take back the anger and hurt I caused,” and asked for forgiveness. A family friend later described him as “a gentle giant.”

Outside the courthouse, demonstrators in freezing temperatures chanted “Say her name” as the sentence was announced.

The Massey family has criticized the second-degree conviction and continues to push for broader reforms, including the Sonya Massey Act, signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker in August 2025 to strengthen police hiring standards.

