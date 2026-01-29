The NFL and YouTube have revealed the official rosters and captains for the highly anticipated Super Bowl LX Flag Football Game on YouTube, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 7, at 10 p.m. ET. Streaming live from the Super Bowl Experience at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, this event follows the massive success of previous matchups that drew millions of viewers globally.
This year’s showdown features global music icon J. Balvin and comedy star Druski leading opposing teams. The star-studded lineup includes legendary quarterbacks Cam Newton and Michael Vick, with Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders serving as coach. The roster also boasts talent like Benson Boone, Kane Brown, and YouTube creators such as Deestroying and Jesser.
“Being a part of a huge flag game like this during Super Bowl week is going to be awesome,” J. Balvin stated. “I’m ready to lead my team, bring the vibes and put on a fun show that fans will remember.”
Druski added his own competitive flair. “I’m hyped for the NFL flag football game during Super Bowl weekend,” he said. “I won MVP of my middle school church flag league for the most pass breakups in a single game, so I expect to bring a similar amount of intensity to the field on February 7th.”
The event highlights the global expansion of flag football ahead of its Olympic debut. “This annual flag game has quickly become one of Super Bowl week’s most anticipated fan events,” noted Ian Trombetta, NFL SVP of social and influencer marketing.
Fans can attend in person at the Moscone Center with a ticket to the Super Bowl Experience, available at SuperBowl.com/ExperienceTickets.