It’s been 26 years since Dr. Dre and Eminem unleashed “Forgot About Dre,” a blistering response to critics and a defining moment in Hip-Hop history. Released on January 29, 2000, as the second single from Dre’s 2001 album, the track served as both a statement of dominance and a reminder of Dre’s impact on the genre. A quarter-century later, the song remains an iconic testament to reinvention, lyrical precision, and the unstoppable force of Dr. Dre’s production prowess.

By the late ‘90s, some had written off Dr. Dre following his departure from Death Row Records and the commercial underperformance of his 1996 single “Been There, Done That.” However, 2001 proved that Dre was far from finished. The album’s first single, “Still D.R.E.,” re-established his presence, but “Forgot About Dre” truly silenced the doubters. Over menacing, staccato piano chords and pounding bass, Dre addressed his critics head-on, delivering a scathing reminder of his role in shaping West Coast Hip-Hop.

While Dre’s verses set the record straight, Eminem’s razor-sharp delivery and rapid-fire flow elevated the track to legendary status. As Dre’s newest protégé, Em was already making waves with The Slim Shady LP, and his verse on “Forgot About Dre” showcased his technical brilliance. The chaotic, violent storytelling, delivered with breathless speed, not only reinforced Eminem’s raw talent but also solidified his place as a rising star in the rap game.

The track’s impact was immediate and far-reaching. It won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group in 2001 and became a staple of both Dre’s and Eminem’s live performances. The accompanying music video, featuring a then-upcoming actor (Orlando Jones) and a chaotic, fiery backdrop, further cemented the song’s rebellious energy.

Beyond its initial success, “Forgot About Dre” remains a cultural touchstone. Its hook—“Nowadays everybody wanna talk like they got something to say…”—has been quoted, memed, and referenced countless times. Even 25 years later, its message of perseverance, legacy, and proving the doubters wrong continues to resonate with artists and fans alike.

Two and a half decades later, 2001 is still regarded as one of the greatest Hip-Hop albums of all time, and “Forgot About Dre” stands as one of its most memorable moments. The song not only marked Dr. Dre’s triumphant return but also played a pivotal role in Eminem’s ascension. Its influence can be seen in countless diss tracks and comeback anthems that followed.

As we celebrate 25 years of “Forgot About Dre,” it serves as a powerful reminder: legends never fade—they just reload.