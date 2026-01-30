Ariana Grande has publicly endorsed a nationwide protest against ICE scheduled for January 30, urging supporters to refrain from working, attending school, or shopping for the day. The singer used her platform of more than 372 million Instagram followers to call on people to contact their senators and take action against Donald Trump’s ICE policies.

Ariana Grande endorses a nationwide ICE protest involving not working, attending school or shopping tomorrow, January 30th. pic.twitter.com/XyLDHSigYb — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 29, 2026

Grande’s post quickly drew widespread attention on social media, drawing praise from supporters who viewed the call as economic protest, while also prompting criticism from others who questioned the practicality of such actions for working-class Americans.

Amber Rose was among the most vocal critics. The media personality pushed back strongly against Grande’s message, questioning the financial reality for people being encouraged to stay home.

“I think she’s worth $250-300 million, telling people not to go to work, protest ICE. It’s like, girl, shut the f**k up! Are you going to give your money to these people so they can stay home from work? Stop telling people to do that. I think she’s r—.”

Amber Rose calls Ariana Grande retarded 😳



"I think anyone that tells people to not go to work not go to school and they're worth 200-300 million dollars they should STFU" 😭 pic.twitter.com/bPgIGhcAyM — helium 🤡 (@iam_helium_) January 30, 2026

The exchange has fueled a broader debate about celebrity activism and economic privilege, particularly when public figures encourage actions that may carry financial consequences for everyday workers. While Grande has long been outspoken on political and social issues, Rose’s response reflects a recurring criticism aimed at wealthy celebrities who call for protest tactics that may not be accessible to all.