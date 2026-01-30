Season 02 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone is set to go live on Feb. 5 at 9 AM PT, delivering one of the franchise’s largest seasonal updates to date. The new season spans Multiplayer, Zombies, Endgame, and Warzone, with both free and premium content rolling out at launch and mid-season.

Narratively, Season 02 raises the stakes as Alden Dorne and neural scientist Victoria Atwood push forward Project Synapse, using David Mason’s mind to recreate C-Link technology. The story unfolds amid escalating Guild activity across Avalon, introducing high-risk Nightmare Zones and Guild Strikes that dynamically alter matches.

Endgame players gain new challenges through Nightmare Zones, Strike Bosses, Power Nodes, and the Eagle Eye Skill Track, which emphasizes precision and critical damage. Two new abilities debut: Sentinel Protocol, a deployable combat robot, and Blood Burner, an armored motorcycle built for traversal and combat. Mid-season additions include Glitches, Nightmare Skills, and the Exotic Fabricator for high-tier weapon upgrades.

Multiplayer expands with new and returning maps such as Torment, Sake, Nexus, Slums, and mid-season additions like Grind, Firing Range, and Mission: Peak. Popular modes Safeguard and Overdrive return, alongside limited-time playlists and the new Gauntlet mode.

Ranked Play also returns, offering CDL-aligned competition, placement matches, exclusive rewards, and enhanced anti-cheat protections for PC players.