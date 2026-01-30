DaBaby Releases New Album ‘BE MORE GRATEFUL’

Multi-platinum global superstar DaBaby has officially released his new album BE MORE GRATEFUL, a 23-track project that reflects a pivotal chapter in his career. The album balances fast-paced, club-ready records with introspective moments centered on family, growth, and perspective.

The project opens with “STICKS AND STONES (INTRO),” where DaBaby sets a tone of resilience and momentum. “Sticks and stones a break my bones / But words a never hurt a n***a,” he raps, before expanding on his current mindset with vivid imagery and confidence. “Let’s see what they do about it this cyber truck I’m shooting out of it / While bumping my new music out it, this album here gone change the game / Clutching on my mirrors on the highway while I’m changing lanes.”

The focus track, “POP DAT THANG,” delivers high-energy bounce and late-night appeal, making it one of the album’s most immediate moments. Elsewhere, tracks like “PAPER LOW” and “POOTIE TANG” showcase sharp delivery, while songs including “RAIN RAIN” and “CLEAR THIS SH*T” reveal a more personal side. The album features collaborations with Hunxho on “MAKE YOU MINE” and Coi Leray on “BOOMERANG.”

The release follows a steady rollout of singles and visuals, including “DON’T INSULT ME,” “OUT YA BUSINESS,” and “LETTER TO MY YN.” Beyond music, DaBaby continues his community work through DaBaby Cares, reinforcing the gratitude and growth that shape the album.