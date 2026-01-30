DJ Clue is weighing in on the growing conversation surrounding J. Cole’s lyrics on Birthday Blizzard ’26, the mixtape he hosted. As fans debate whether certain bars contain subliminal disses, Clue is urging listeners to shift their attention back to the music itself.

According to Clue, a focus on speculation and perceived shots can detract from the project’s intent and enjoyment. He encouraged fans to approach the tape with an open mind rather than searching for controversy.

“I feel like people need to listen to the music and enjoy the music and stop trying to nitpick and see who’s talking about who.. like you’re listening for the wrong reason.. You’re listening for negativity, It’s supposed to be bringing you up and making you feel good, make you hype..”