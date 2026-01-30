Former CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested Friday by the Trump Justice Department for allegedly violating federal law during a church protest in St. Paul, Minnesota, despite a magistrate judge previously rejecting the case against him. Multiple sources confirm Lemon’s arrest follows an earlier ruling that found the evidence against him insufficient.

Lemon has maintained he was not protesting but reporting as a journalist. “Once the protest started in the church, we did an act of journalism, which was report on it and talk to the people involved, including the pastor, members of the church and members of the organization,” Lemon said in a recent video. “That’s it. That’s called journalism.”

According to The New York Times, the incident occurred January 18 at Cities Church, where protesters disrupted a service led by an ICE official. The Trump administration initially sought charges against eight people, citing a law meant to protect churchgoers, though the magistrate judge only approved charges for three individuals, excluding Lemon.

Attorney Abbe Lowell, representing Lemon, criticized the arrest as an unprecedented First Amendment violation. “Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done,” Lowell said. “The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable. There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work.”

Attorney for my colleague and friend Don Lemon has released a statement saying Don was arrested by federal agents in LA last night. This is outrageous and cannot stand. The First Amendment is under attack in America! pic.twitter.com/V4TVEK7Icy — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 30, 2026

Lowell added that the arrest distracts from federal accountability. “Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest,” he said. “This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”

Lemon’s legal team plans to challenge the prosecution, emphasizing his role as a journalist and the constitutional protections afforded to reporters covering public events.