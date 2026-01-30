Multiplatinum rapper and entrepreneur E-40 has officially announced the release of his new single “PESOS (feat Chef Boy),” now available to stream on all platforms via Heavy On The Grind Entertainment and Virgin Music.

Produced by DJAYCP, “PESOS” serves as the first release from E-40’s upcoming album Rule Of Thumb: Rule 2, which is slated to arrive soon. The track pairs E-40’s signature wordplay and unmistakable flow with Chef Boy’s catchy, melodic hook. Alongside the single, E-40 also unveiled the official music video for “PESOS,” directed by Jae Synth.

The release marks E-40’s first new music since summer 2025, when he dropped “Too Much (feat JasonMartin)” and “Beating They Ass.” It also continues the Rule of Thumb series, following Rule of Thumb: Rule 1, released in November 2023. That project featured appearances from NBA YoungBoy, Gucci Mane, Too $hort, Larry June, LaRussell, Trae Tha Truth, and more.

E-40 is coming off a strong 2025 that included a widely praised Tiny Desk performance celebrating more than 30 years of hits such as “Tell Me When To Go,” “Snap Yo Fingers,” “U and Dat,” and “Choices.” The video peaked at No. 4 on YouTube’s most-watched chart at the time.

Beyond music, the Bay Area icon remains active in business. He recently launched ON1 Infusion Wine and continues to expand his extensive portfolio of spirits, wines, and ready-to-drink beverages.