Fanatics Launches Fine Art Platform With Super Bowl LX Collection

Fanatics is expanding its creative footprint with the launch of Fanatics Fine Art, a new platform that spotlights the intersection of sports and art while celebrating the passion of fandom.

The platform debuts with an exclusive Super Bowl LX collection that brings together four artists King Saladeen, Alex Alpert, JPO, and Cavier Coleman. Each artist has created one-of-a-kind, hand-painted helmets and jerseys representing the AFC Champion New England Patriots and the NFC Champion Seattle Seahawks.

Limited to just 16 total pieces, the inaugural collection includes one helmet and one jersey per artist for each Super Bowl participant. These originals are positioned as premium collectibles at the highest level of sports art. Featured players connected to the collection include Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch. Each finished piece is autographed by one of these players and is priced between $4,099.99 and $9,099.99.

Fanatics Fine Art aims to transform traditional sports merchandise into museum-quality works by blending fine art techniques with iconic athletic symbolism. The collection highlights how creative expression can elevate fandom beyond apparel and memorabilia.

Each artist brings a distinct visual voice. King Saladeen channels vibrant color and cultural storytelling shaped by his West Philadelphia roots. Alex Alpert draws from his background as a street artist and music industry creative director, merging street art with bold brand narratives. New York City-based artist JPO infuses raw emotion through expressive color and movement. Brooklyn artist Cavier Coleman draws inspiration from Pablo Picasso and Jean-Michel Basquiat, using high-contrast lines and striking palettes.

With this launch, Fanatics positions Fine Art as a new destination for collectors seeking unique pieces that celebrate both sports history and artistic innovation.