The U.S. Justice Department on Friday completed what it described as the final public release of records connected to Jeffrey Epstein, issuing millions of pages under a law approved in November that mandated disclosure of all remaining Epstein-related materials.

At a press briefing, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the newly published batch closes out the Trump administration’s planned releases under the statute. According to Blanche, the disclosure includes more than three million pages of documents, along with 2000 videos and approximately 180,000 images. He acknowledged that many materials contain “extensive” redactions, citing legal exemptions that allow the government to withhold victim-identifying details and information tied to ongoing investigations. Earlier releases faced pushback from some members of Congress over the scope of redactions.

Amid the release, our friends at TMZ reported on allegations described in one of the documents. The outlet noted its reporting has not been independently verified.

According to TMZ, a document summarizes a tip sent to federal authorities alleging that an underage girl was forced to perform acts on Donald Trump approximately 35 years ago in New Jersey. The complaint summary states the girl was about 13 to 14 years old at the time and alleges the victim “allegedly bit President Trump while performing” acts and was “allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump.” The document says federal officials forwarded the lead to the Washington Office to conduct an interview.

The files also reference another allegation that investigators determined was not credible. That claim involved an alleged s*x trafficking ring at the Trump golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, during the mid-1990s, said to involve young girls, models, and prominent figures.

The Justice Department has not issued additional comment on the individual claims beyond their appearance in the released records.