Fans of Kai Cenat, were left frustrated this week after an anonymous scam targeted his audience using a fake version of Vivet, his newly announced clothing brand. A fake website posing as Vivet convinced hundreds, and possibly thousands, of buyers to spend more than $200 on merchandise that will never arrive. The site has since been deleted, and the person behind it has disappeared.

The scam relied on confusion around Cenat’s legitimate brand launch. While the official Vivet site is vivetofficial(dot)com, the fraudulent page operated under vivetgallery(dot)com, misleading customers who believed they were purchasing authentic products tied to the creator.

The deception unfolded just as Cenat formally introduced Vivet through a deeply personal YouTube release. On January 13, he uploaded a 23-minute cinematic video titled I Quit, a name that initially alarmed his fanbase. The film ultimately served as the reveal of Vivet and a candid reflection on his desire to expand beyond streaming.

In the video, Cenat speaks openly about feeling boxed in by his success, explaining, “Thinking in my head of the goals I want to achieve and not achieving them because I’m only known for one thing.” A central moment features a beachside conversation with his mother, where he confronts self-doubt and seeks guidance on chasing a new creative path.

He makes clear he is not depressed, but searching for fulfillment. The story then shifts to Italy, documenting the denim manufacturing process behind Vivet and highlighting his hands-on involvement with high-end production.

After months of lighter streaming and earlier comments about his mental health, Vivet represents a clear pivot for Cenat. Despite the scam muddying the rollout, the brand marks a serious step toward fashion and long-term creative growth beyond the screen.