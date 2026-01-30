In the heart of Detroit, a city synonymous with grit and relentless hustle, a new creative force is redefining what it means to be “connected.” Will Willingham II, better known as Plugged In Will, is the visionary behind Plugged In Collection, a brand that has rapidly evolved from a streetwear staple into a global lifestyle movement.

For Willingham, fashion is the medium, but connectivity is the message. Rooted in the philosophy that it’s not about being “the plug” but rather what you are plugged into—your energy, your network, and your vision—the collection has become a uniform for those unapologetically chasing greatness.

From the Yard to the Boardroom

A graduate of Howard University, Willingham’s journey didn’t start on a sewing machine, but in the world of high-stakes event promotion and strategic branding. It was on the “Yard” and in the streets of D.C. where he witnessed the power of Black Excellence firsthand, seeing doctors, lawyers, and government officials navigate spaces with the same swagger he saw in Detroit’s music scene.

“My Detroit roots instilled a certain mindset of confidence and courage,” Willingham told The Source. “DC exposed me to a different way of living… seeing real Black Excellence outside of the industries I was used to witnessing. Both Detroit and my Howard experience influence my journey.”

The Ultimate Brand Ambassador: Real Relationships

Willingham’s resume reads like a “who’s who” of cultural icons. He has collaborated with and supported figures like Big Sean, Nipsey Hussle, Royce 5’9”, NBA Hall of Famer Chris Webber, and even the Kamala Harris presidential campaign. But for Will, these aren’t just business transactions—they are bets he made on people before the rest of the world caught on.

“I worked with Big Sean and Nipsey because I put my resources and money where my mouth was and bet on them early,” he shares. “I was the first person to bring Big Sean to perform at Howard… and I’m responsible for Nipsey’s only performance in Detroit at the Garden Theater.”

When icons like Ice Cube or C-Webb rock the brand, it’s a validation of the mission. Even the political world took notice, with the Harris campaign purchasing over 5,000 “Plugged into the People” shirts—a testament to the brand’s ability to cross from the street to the highest levels of government.

In the Hot Seat: A Conversation with CEO Will Willingham II

The Source: You’ve worked with some of the biggest names in the game. How do those relationships influence the brand?

Will Willingham II: To be completely honest, many of my relationships with these artists have nothing to do with designing clothing. It’s about early belief. Royce [5’9”] is a childhood friend and a member of the family; he’s a major brand ambassador because he believes in the mission. When a “Celebrity” wears the brand, I want them to feel as if they are pushing the message that they are dead serious about what they are doing. It’s a statement that they are completely tapped in with the best energy.

The Source: How did your dual identity—Detroit bred and Howard educated—shape the aesthetic of Plugged In?

Willingham: Detroit gave me the grit, and Howard gave me the vision. It’s displayed through designs like our “Plugged at my HBCU” Collection, but also through the wide range of people the brand appeals to—young to old, white to black, athletes to scholars. I don’t want to just be “Plugged In” to Detroit; I want to be plugged in everywhere I go. The goal is to make things move with the right individuals that gain you access to positive people, places, and things.

The Source: You’re very active in the community. Tell us about the work you’re doing with the next generation.

Willingham: I believe none of the grind matters unless we are passing the knowledge down. Through the Plugged In Foundation, we created the Plug Yourself Entrepreneurship Program. It’s a full curriculum for high school students that focuses not just on starting a business, but the necessities to maintain one. We provide scholarships to young, innovative entrepreneurs who dare to bet on themselves.

More Than a Label

With a brick-and-mortar flagship in Midtown Detroit and a growing list of corporate partnerships—including designing official apparel for the Rocket Mortgage Classic via Prudential Life Insurance—Plugged In Collection is proving that authenticity is the ultimate currency.

Whether it’s a varsity jacket on a legendary rapper or a golf shirt on a corporate executive, Willingham’s vision remains clear: stay locked in, stay tapped in, and always own your narrative.