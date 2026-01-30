A federal judge has ruled that Luigi Mangione will not face the death penalty in the federal case accusing him of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, delivering a major setback for prosecutors. The decision comes in a high-profile investigation into the Dec. 2024 shooting outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel.

U.S. District Judge Margaret M. Garnett dismissed two of the federal counts against Mangione that could have carried a potential death sentence, including murder through the use of a firearm and a related firearms offense. Mangione, 27, still faces two federal stalking charges and has pleaded not guilty.

Garnett also ruled that prosecutors may present evidence seized from Mangione’s backpack at the time of his arrest in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Authorities said the bag contained a ghost gun, fake IDs, a notebook, and writings outlining Mangione’s grievances against the U.S. health care system.

Mangione was arrested shortly after Thompson was shot as he was en route to a business conference, triggering a wide regional manhunt. In addition to the federal case, he faces nine counts in a separate New York state prosecution, including second-degree murder and weapons charges, to which he also has pleaded not guilty.

While prosecutors pursued capital punishment, Judge Garnett’s ruling limits Mangione’s federal exposure, though he could still receive a life sentence without parole if convicted on the remaining stalking counts.