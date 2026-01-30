Media personality Mal is calling on J. Cole to address lingering questions about his relationship with Drake, suggesting the rapper owes fans an explanation on his next album.

During a recent episode of New Rory and Mal, Mal pointed to Cole’s reported communication with Kendrick Lamar and the apparent silence that followed with Drake, framing it as an unresolved moment that deserves transparency.

“On this album, he better explain why he had that conversation with Kendrick and then never spoke to Drake after that again in his life. He has to explain that. That’s nasty.”

And Mal may get his wish: J. Cole has revealed an alternative cover for his long-awaited album, The Fall Off, and confirmed that the project has evolved into a double album. The rapper shared that his public apology to Kendrick Lamar played a major role in shaping the release’s creative direction.

The Fall-Off CD (additional cover) available at https://t.co/ulpQHPOrE7 plus story about both covers pic.twitter.com/o3PymzGAdq — J. Cole (@JColeNC) January 29, 2026

Reflecting on the past two years, Cole explained how the moment reignited his passion and expanded the scope of the album.

“2 years ago, after the events that still feed the algorithm til this day, I became incredibly re-inspired, and the album slowly blossomed into a double disc as the concept expanded. I felt there should be an additional cover that represented that. Something just as strong as the first, with my face on it, so that when I look back in 20 years, I can see an image of who I was at the time I released the project I worked on for so long.”

The reveal has fueled anticipation as fans await the album’s official release.

Mal’s comments arrive as fans continue to dissect shifting alliances among hip hop’s biggest names. With J. Cole often praised for honesty and introspection in his music, some listeners believe addressing the situation directly would align with his reputation.



