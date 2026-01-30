Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum producer, songwriter, and executive Mike WiLL Made-It has returned with a new single, “ROCKSTAR RAGING,” featuring Swae Lee, released via Giant Music.

The track arrives at a pivotal moment in Mike WiLL’s career. Later today, he is set to face fellow hitmaking producer Hit-Boy in a highly anticipated Verzuz battle. The event, presented by Complex and Apple Music, will take place live in Los Angeles and bring together two producers whose work has defined the sound of modern hip-hop.

“ROCKSTAR RAGING” pairs Mike WiLL’s hard-hitting production with Swae Lee’s melodic delivery, underscoring the producer’s continued influence across generations of artists. The release also serves as a reminder of Mike WiLL’s extensive catalog, which includes chart-topping collaborations and genre-shaping records.

The Verzuz battle is expected to highlight decades of hits from both producers while celebrating their lasting impact on contemporary music culture. For Mike WiLL, the new single and the live showcase mark another chapter in a career built on innovation and cultural relevance.