Shakira has officially made touring history. Billboard has confirmed that the global superstar’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour is now the highest-grossing Hispanic tour of all time.

The tour has generated $421.6 million in gross revenue across 82 stadium shows throughout the United States and Latin America, drawing more than 2.5 million fans. The milestone surpasses the previous record held by Luis Miguel’s 2023 to 2024 tour, which grossed $409.5 million.

Reflecting on the achievement, Shakira shared, “The music industry has grown so much compared to what it was when I started my career. Breaking this record is a new milestone for me, considering that there are so many great artists who have historically toured in Latin America & Spain. After a 30-year career that took so much effort and met so many challenges, to be living this amazing moment is unbelievable. I can only be grateful for the loyalty and passion of my fans, who give meaning to everything I do, and without them, none of this would be happening. Without a doubt, they are the best fans in the world.”

The tour includes a historic 12-show run at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros, with 65,000 tickets sold each night for a total of 780,000 attendees. Due to overwhelming demand, a 13th and final show has been added for February 27.

In recent months, Shakira also received Billboard’s Global Touring Icon Award, earned a Pollstar nomination for Latin Tour of the Year, and released “Zoo,” the lead track for Zootopia 2, which has surpassed 500 million streams. More new music is expected as she heads into 2026.