Gervonta Tank Davis is back out of custody after posting bond in Miami as authorities continue to investigate serious allegations stemming from an incident late last year.

The knockout artist, and former three-division titleholder, was released after paying an $8,500 bond following his arrest on Wednesday, Jan. 28. Miami Gardens police confirmed he was taken into custody after a warrant was issued accusing him of battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping.

That whole case likely costed Tank a major bag against Jake Paul.

Law enforcement officials said the arrest followed a multi-county search carried out in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. The boxer was ultimately located in the Miami Design District and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday.

@abcnewslive Professional boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis remained in a Miami jail on Thursday following his arrest on charges of attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment and battery, court records showed. ♬ original sound – ABC News Live – ABC News Live

The warrant traces back to an alleged confrontation on October 27 at Tootsies, a well-known Miami strip club. Police allege the boxer confronted his former girlfriend while she was working as a VIP cocktail waitress. According to investigators, she was forcibly taken into a back room, grabbed by the hair and throat, and physically restrained.

The woman, identified as Courtney Rossel, told authorities she first met the boxer in 2022. She said they briefly dated in 2025 before she ended the relationship and cut off communication. Rossel later filed both a police report and a civil lawsuit connected to the incident.

Her attorney previously stated, “What the police said lines up exactly with our lawsuit,” adding that a judge signed off on the arrest warrant after reviewing the evidence.

As the legal process continues, a Miami judge has ordered the boxer to have no contact with Rossel. His legal team has denied all allegations, maintaining his innocence as the case proceeds.