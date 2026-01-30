The Game is extending the run of his critically praised mixtape, DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz: Every Movie Needs A Trailer, with a deluxe edition packed with new music. The expanded release adds 12 fresh tracks, once again produced by Grammy-nominated duo Mike & Keys, who helmed the original project.

The deluxe version raises the stakes with a stacked guest list that includes Swizz Beats, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Eric Bellinger, Dom Kennedy, and Boosie Badazz. The added material is positioned as a high-energy bridge for fans awaiting the rapper’s next studio album.

“I’m in the studio putting the finishing touches on The Documentary 3. The response to the Gangsta Grillz tape was so incredible that we wanted to give the fans some more heat to ride to while they wait. Make sure you pre-save the album, you won’t be disappointed,” states The Game.

Check it out below.