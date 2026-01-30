This is nuts. TikTok’s biggest creator Khaby Lame has taken a major step beyond traditional influencer deals, signing an all stock agreement valued at $975 million that grants sweeping rights to his personal brand and identity. The deal authorizes the creation of an AI-powered digital twin built from his likeness, voice, and behavioral patterns.

NEW: Influencer Khaby Lame signs a $975M deal, authorizes use of his personal brand, Face ID, voice ID, and behavioral models, enabling the creation of an AI-powered digital twin.



Lame started posting on TikTok back in 2020 after being fired from his job.



He now has over… pic.twitter.com/IbQFxJQ3MM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 30, 2026

Lame’s rise has been anything but conventional. After losing his job in 2020, he began posting short videos on TikTok that relied on physical comedy and silent reactions. Those clips quickly resonated worldwide, turning him into one of the most recognizable figures on the internet.

Today, Lame counts more than 350 million followers across social platforms. That reach helped drive the massive valuation of his new partnership with Rich Sparkle Holdings, which will use the rights to develop AI-driven versions of his presence for global audiences.

According to Complex, “[Lame] has also authorized the development of an AI-powered digital twin. A digital twin is a virtual replica of something real, whether it be a place, an object, or a person.”

The process goes further than basic visuals. “To create it, Lame will enable Rich Sparkle to copy his facial features, voice patterns, and behavior. This will allow the company to create multilingual content, or even virtual livestreams with the streamer’s digital doppelganger.”

Rich Sparkle has projected enormous upside from the agreement, estimating that the technology and expanded licensing opportunities tied to Lame’s digital twin could generate more than $4 billion in annual sales.

The deal signals a shift in how top creators monetize their influence, moving from endorsements and appearances into ownership stakes tied to AI-powered extensions of their identity.