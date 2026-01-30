Released on January 30, 1996, Str8 Off Tha Streets of Muthaphukkin Compton marked the second and final solo album from Eazy E, arriving nearly a year after his passing and standing today as a powerful posthumous statement. Now 30 years old, the album serves as a raw farewell from one of Hip Hop’s most influential architects, capturing the uncompromising spirit and street-level realism that defined Eazy’s career.

Originally scheduled for release in 1995, the album was still being completed when Eazy E passed away on March 26, 1995, due to complications from AIDS. In the wake of his death, Ruthless Records moved forward with finishing the project, ensuring that his final vision reached the public. The result was an album that felt authentic and unfinished in the best way, preserving Eazy’s voice exactly as fans remembered it.

Production on the album came from longtime collaborators, including DJ Yella and Cold 187um, maintaining the gritty West Coast sound that helped shape gangsta rap. The music stayed true to Eazy’s formula, balancing hard-edged storytelling with defiant humor and unapologetic commentary from the streets of Compton.

Standout tracks such as “Just Tah Let U Know” became defining moments on the album, while “Tha Muthaphukkin Real” featuring MC Ren felt like a direct callback to the rebellious energy of N W A. Songs like “Eternal E” and “Still a Nigga” further reinforced Eazy’s fearless approach to lyricism and his unmistakable high pitched delivery, reminding listeners why his presence was so unique.

Despite being released after his death, Str8 Off Tha Streets of Muthaphukkin Compton debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, proving the lasting connection between Eazy E and his audience. Critics and fans alike viewed the album as a fitting sendoff, praising its honesty and refusal to soften his legacy for mainstream acceptance.

Thirty years later, the album remains essential listening for anyone looking to understand the roots of West Coast rap and the impact Eazy E had on the culture. His influence continues to live on through the artists he inspired, the label he built, and the sound he helped introduce to the world.

Eazy E’s voice may be gone, but his legacy remains permanently etched into Hip Hop history.