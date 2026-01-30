Today in Hip-Hop History: Sean Price Dropped His ‘Jesus Price Supastar’ Album 19 Years Ago

On this date in 2007, Sean Price of the legendary Boot Camp Clik released his second solo album Jesus Price Supastar on Duck Down Records, further solidifying his place as one of the most uncompromising voices in Hip Hop.

The album featured production from 9th Wonder and Khrysis, along with contributions from Illmind, Tommy Tee, Moss, and P.F. Cuttin. Guest appearances came from across the Duck Down and underground universe, including Buckshot, Steele, Rock, Rustee Juxx, Sadat X, Block McCloud, Phonte, Chaundon, and The Loudmouf Choir. The project was met with a strong critical response, praised for its raw lyricism, sharp wit, and soulful production.

Jesus Price Supastar debuted at No. 196 on the Billboard 200, marking the first Boot Camp Clik–affiliated release to crack the chart since 1999. While the placement was modest, it spoke volumes about Price’s reach, especially considering his refusal to compromise his sound or chase mainstream trends.

The album served as a powerful follow up to Monkey Barz, Price’s solo debut, and surprised even those closest to him with how strongly it resonated beyond the core Boot Camp Clik audience. A new generation of Hip Hop fans embraced Price’s unapologetic delivery, dark humor, and razor sharp bars, discovering him well after his early days with Heltah Skeltah.

Following four well received solo albums, Sean Price’s life was tragically cut short in August 2015. His passing left a void in the culture, and the cause of death has remained undetermined. Still, his legacy continues to grow, with his catalog finding new listeners year after year.

Salute to the Price family, his wife Bernie, his daughter Shaun, Buckshot, Steele, Tek, and the entire Duck Down team for giving the world the gift of Sean Price’s unmatched talent.

P!