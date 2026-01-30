Another day in Trump’s America. Republican-backed proposal at the Arizona Capitol is reigniting debate over how U.S. senators should be chosen. The measure urges Congress to repeal the 17th Amendment and return the power of selecting senators to state legislatures rather than voters.

Meanwhile…The Trump administration has quietly introduced an effort to repeal the 17th Amendment, which would rob you of your right to vote for representation and, instead, have your Senators appointed FOR you.



But don't mind me…..After all, I'M the one who betrayed MAGA.… pic.twitter.com/CFOsZnUFre — ThePatrioticBlonde🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) January 30, 2026

First here’s the quick breakdown of the 17th Amendment:

Ratified in 1913 during the Progressive Era, the 17th Amendment established the direct popular election of U.S. Senators by the people of each state, rather than through selection by state legislatures. It aimed to reduce corruption, bribery, and legislative deadlocks, ensuring greater accountability and democratic participation in government.

The resolution functions as a formal request, not a binding law. If approved, it would signal the Arizona Legislature’s desire to restore a system that ended in 1913, when direct elections for senators were adopted nationwide.

Democrats argue the timing and intent are transparent. House Minority Leader Oscar De Los Santos criticized the proposal sharply, saying, “It seems like a power grab to me. It looks like they are sore losers and are upset that Ruben Gallego beat Kari Lake and there are two Democratic U.S. senators, and the Republican Legislature wants them out, and they want the power to install whoever it is over the will of the voters.”

Get this, the measure was introduced by Khyl Powell, who has not commented publicly. It has not yet been assigned to a committee, leaving its prospects uncertain. Because it is a concurrent memorial, it would not require approval from Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs if the GOP-controlled legislature advances it.

Trump opposition on the matter, lead by Sen. Mark Kelly rejected the idea outright, stating, “At a time when families are struggling with high costs and real challenges, the idea that politicians should choose other politicians couldn’t be more backward. That power belongs to the voters, and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Supporters argue repealing the amendment could strengthen accountability between senators and state lawmakers. Similar ideas have surfaced before. In 2018, former lawmaker Travis Grantham proposed a different approach that would still involve voters, requiring parties to nominate candidates through the Legislature rather than primaries.

Defending that plan, Grantham said, “Every six years a senator would have to come back, Republican or Democrat, stand in front of its respective party, his or her respective party, and say here’s what I’ve done for the state of Arizona. This is why you should send me back.”