Ty Dolla $ign brought together generations of hip-hop and R&B talent last night at The EZMNY JammJam, a one-night-only performance experience presented by Amazon Music and Jammcard. The late-night event was livestreamed globally on Amazon Music, Prime Video, and Twitch, giving fans worldwide access to an intimate, jam-driven celebration of musicianship and collaboration.

The evening opened with a high-energy set from Terrace Martin before transitioning into Ty Dolla $ign & Friends, introduced by Leon Thomas. Backed by a full live band that included his father, Tyrone Griffin Sr., on trumpet, Ty led an extended jam highlighting recent GRAMMY nominations earned by himself, EZMNY Records, and EZMNY artists Leon Thomas and Bizzy Crook.

Ty was joined onstage by EZMNY standouts Leon Thomas, Bizzy Crook, and RJTheWeirdo, along with surprise appearances from JayDon, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, and others. The night emphasized the label’s community-focused approach and respect for live musicianship.

(L-R: Timbaland, Taboo, Rapsody, T.I., Ne-Yo, Dan Clancy – CEO of Twitch)

“EZMNY was built around real musicianship, real relationships, and celebrating artists who put the music first, and this night was a reflection of that from top to bottom,” said Ty Dolla $ign. “To be able to celebrate GRAMMY nominations across our label — with Leon Thomas, Bizzy Crook, and the whole EZMNY family — alongside my dad, my family, and so many incredible collaborators onstage made this JammJam especially meaningful.”

Jammcard founder Elmo Lovano added, “JammJam has always been about creating space for genuine collaboration, musicianship, and community, and bringing that energy to a global livestream with Amazon Music, Ty Dolla $ign, and EZMNY Records was incredibly special.”