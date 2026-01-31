Music’s biggest night is shaping up to be one of the most performance-heavy Grammy broadcasts in recent memory, with Sunday’s ceremony bringing together emerging talent, global stars, and multiple tribute moments.

Let’s get right to it.

Just to recap how to watch, the Grammy Awards will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Viewers with Paramount+ premium subscriptions will also be able to stream the show live, while essential subscribers can watch the full telecast on demand the following day.

Get this, a centerpiece of the evening will be a dedicated segment spotlighting every nominee in the best new artist category. All eight contenders will take the stage ahead of the award announcement, offering audiences a single showcase of the year’s most talked-about breakout acts. Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, Katseye, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Alex Warren, and Lola Young are all scheduled to perform during the segment.

Beyond the new artist lineup, the show leans heavily into star power. Performances are slated from Bruno Mars, Rosé, Tyler, the Creator, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Clipse, and Pharrell Williams, spanning pop, hip-hop, and R&B.

What’s more, the ceremony will also pause for several tribute moments. Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark, and Lukas Nelson are set to lead the in memoriam segment. Ms. Lauryn Hill will honor D’Angelo and Roberta Flack, while a rock-focused tribute to Ozzy Osbourne will feature Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, and Slash.

Altogether, check out the night’s performance roster:

Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Brandy Clark, Clipse, Olivia Dean, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Katseye, Lady Gaga, The Marías, Bruno Mars, Reba McEntire, Duff McKagan, Lukas Nelson, Post Malone, Addison Rae, Rosé, Slash, sombr, Chad Smith, Leon Thomas, Tyler, the Creator, Alex Warren, Andrew Watt, Pharrell Williams, and Lola Young.

The way we see it, with newcomers, legends, and cross-genre collaborations sharing the same stage, this year’s Grammys are positioned as a full-spectrum snapshot of the current music landscape.