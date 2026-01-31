Hip hop’s relationship with the Grammy Awards has produced moments that extend far beyond live entertainment, often capturing shifts in culture, politics, and musical influence. Over the years, a handful of performances have stood apart, remembered not just for spectacle, but for the statements they made and the eras they defined.

Here’s a breakdown of seven performances we think matter. We’re not ranking them, just celebrating. And we included clips so you can vibe out to each moment. Let’s go!

Kendrick Lamar Defining Moments in 2016 and 2018

Kendrick Lamar delivered two defining appearances that are frequently cited among the most impactful in Grammy history. His 2016 performance of “Alright” used striking visuals and politically charged symbolism, reflecting the tension and unrest of the moment. When he returned in 2018 with “Humble,” the focus shifted toward raw intensity and precision, reinforcing his dominance as both a performer and cultural voice.

Questlove Curation For Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary in 2023

The Grammys marked a major milestone in 2023 with the Hip Hop 50th Anniversary tribute. Curated by Questlove, the segment brought together multiple generations of artists, including LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Public Enemy, Busta Rhymes, and Missy Elliott. The performance served as a sweeping celebration of the genre’s history, influence, and longevity.

Eminem and Elton John in 2021

Earlier ceremonies produced equally enduring moments. In 2001, Eminem joined Elton John for an unexpected performance of “Stan,” a collaboration that challenged genre boundaries and became one of the most talked about Grammy pairings of its era.

Lil Wayne, Eminem, Drake 2010 Collab

Nearly a decade later, Eminem returned alongside Lil Wayne and Drake in 2010, delivering a high-powered set that captured all three artists at the height of their cultural reach.

Dr. Dre and Eminem Link Up in 2011

Dr. Dre and Eminem followed in 2011 with a dramatic performance of “I Need A Doctor,” joined by Skylar Grey, blending legacy and modern energy.

Eminem's performance at the 2011 Grammy Awards was one of the most electrifying moments of the night. He performed a powerful medley of "Love The Way You Lie (Pt. II)" and "I Need a Doctor." The performance began with Rihanna singing the haunting hook of "Love The Way You Lie (Pt. II)" before Eminem delivered his verses with intense energy. The highlight came when Dr. Dre joined Eminem on stage for "I Need A Doctor," marking one of Dre's rare live performances at the time. The visual effects and dramatic staging added to the impact of the performance. Eminem's passion was palpable, and his delivery reminded the audience why he was a dominant figure in hip hop.

Cardi B Gets to the Bag in 2019

Cardi B’s 2019 rendition of “Money” leaned into theatrical staging and confidence, signaling her ascent within mainstream hip hop.

Outkast is Epic With the Whole World in 2002

Outkast’s 2002 performance of “Whole World” remains another standout, highlighting the duo’s funk influenced sound and distinct creative identity.

Together, these performances form a timeline of hip hop’s growing authority on music’s biggest stage.