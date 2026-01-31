Hip hop’s relationship with the Grammy Awards has produced moments that extend far beyond live entertainment, often capturing shifts in culture, politics, and musical influence. Over the years, a handful of performances have stood apart, remembered not just for spectacle, but for the statements they made and the eras they defined.
Here’s a breakdown of seven performances we think matter. We’re not ranking them, just celebrating. And we included clips so you can vibe out to each moment. Let’s go!
Kendrick Lamar Defining Moments in 2016 and 2018
Kendrick Lamar delivered two defining appearances that are frequently cited among the most impactful in Grammy history. His 2016 performance of “Alright” used striking visuals and politically charged symbolism, reflecting the tension and unrest of the moment. When he returned in 2018 with “Humble,” the focus shifted toward raw intensity and precision, reinforcing his dominance as both a performer and cultural voice.
Questlove Curation For Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary in 2023
The Grammys marked a major milestone in 2023 with the Hip Hop 50th Anniversary tribute. Curated by Questlove, the segment brought together multiple generations of artists, including LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Public Enemy, Busta Rhymes, and Missy Elliott. The performance served as a sweeping celebration of the genre’s history, influence, and longevity.
Eminem and Elton John in 2021
Earlier ceremonies produced equally enduring moments. In 2001, Eminem joined Elton John for an unexpected performance of “Stan,” a collaboration that challenged genre boundaries and became one of the most talked about Grammy pairings of its era.
Lil Wayne, Eminem, Drake 2010 Collab
Nearly a decade later, Eminem returned alongside Lil Wayne and Drake in 2010, delivering a high-powered set that captured all three artists at the height of their cultural reach.
Dr. Dre and Eminem Link Up in 2011
Dr. Dre and Eminem followed in 2011 with a dramatic performance of “I Need A Doctor,” joined by Skylar Grey, blending legacy and modern energy.
Cardi B Gets to the Bag in 2019
Cardi B’s 2019 rendition of “Money” leaned into theatrical staging and confidence, signaling her ascent within mainstream hip hop.
Outkast is Epic With the Whole World in 2002
Outkast’s 2002 performance of “Whole World” remains another standout, highlighting the duo’s funk influenced sound and distinct creative identity.
Together, these performances form a timeline of hip hop’s growing authority on music’s biggest stage.