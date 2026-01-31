Tyler, The Creator enters the 68th Grammy Awards as one of the night’s most closely watched artists. Confirmed to perform in what’s considered one of those ones to watch, Tyler arrives with six nominations tied to a year that reinforced both his artistic range and cultural weight.

The appearance marks his first time on the Grammy stage since 2020 and places him front and center during one of the industry’s most visible nights.

At the heart of his Grammy run is CHROMAKOPIA, a project that pushed beyond traditional genre boundaries and earned recognition across multiple categories. Alongside his performance slot, Tyler’s nominations clearly outline the scope of his work over the past year.

Check out Tyler, The Creator 2026 Grammy Nominations:

Album of the Year: CHROMAKOPIA

Best Rap Album: CHROMAKOPIA

Best Alternative Music Album: DON’T TAP THE GLASS

Best Rap Performance: “Darling, I” featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Rap Song: “Sticky” featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and Lil Wayne

Best Album Cover: CHROMAKOPIA

The upcoming performance also adds to hip-hop’s presence at the ceremony, joining previously announced appearances by Clipse and Pharrell Williams.

Here’s a reminder on who Tyler, The Creator is in the grand scheme of Hip Hop. Born Tyler Okonma in Hawthorne, California, Tyler first rose to prominence as the creative leader of the Odd Future collective before evolving into one of modern music’s most distinctive voices. His catalog includes Goblin, Flower Boy, IGOR, Call Me If You Get Lost, and CHROMAKOPIA, with multiple Grammy wins already attached to his name.

Beyond music, Tyler’s influence extends through Golf Wang, GOLF LE FLEUR, and the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. Known for his hands-on approach to visuals, fashion, and direction, his work consistently blurs the line between sound, style, and spectacle.

As the Grammys approach tomorrow, Tyler, The Creator stands not just as a nominee or performer, but as a defining creative force shaping how contemporary artists move across genres and mediums.