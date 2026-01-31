Ye has publicly apologized for antisemitic remarks and conduct directed at the Jewish community, but the response from the Anti-Defamation League suggests reconciliation is far from settled.

The apology appeared Monday, Jan. 26, as a paid advertisement in the Wall Street Journal. Titled “To Those I’ve Hurt,” the message framed Ye’s past behavior as the result of untreated mental health struggles and expressed a desire to move forward. Shortly after its publication, the ADL addressed the statement on social media, acknowledging the apology while underscoring the damage caused by years of rhetoric and actions.

Ye’s apology to the Jewish people is long overdue and doesn’t automatically undo his long history of antisemitism – the antisemitic “Heil Hitler” song he created, the hundreds of tweets, the swastikas and myriad Holocaust references – and all of the feelings of hurt and betrayal… — ADL (@ADL) January 26, 2026

“Ye’s apology to the Jewish people is long overdue,” the organization wrote on X, adding that his statement “doesn’t automatically undo” the “hundreds of tweets, swastikas and myriad Holocaust references” that fueled pain and mistrust. The ADL also referenced his controversial “Heil Hitler” song as part of a broader pattern. The group noted that meaningful accountability would require sustained change, emphasizing that future behavior will matter more than words. It closed by wishing Ye well on his mental health journey.

In the advertisement, Ye described experiencing “manic episodes,” saying he “lost touch with reality.” Reflecting on that period, he wrote, “Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to love someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self.”

He added that his condition has improved and that he is now putting his “energy into positive, meaningful art: music, clothing, design, and other new ideas to help the world.”

The statement concluded, “I’m not asking for sympathy, or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness. I write today simply to ask for you patience and understanding as I find my way home.”