Kendrick Lamar and Leon Thomas were among the biggest winners at the Grammy Awards, earning top honors across multiple rap and R&B categories and reinforcing their impact on contemporary music.

Lamar took home Best Rap Performance for “Chains and Whips” with Clipse, a track celebrated for its intensity and lyrical precision. He also won Best Rap Song for “TV OFF” featuring Lefty Gunplay, adding another Grammy to his decorated catalog. Expanding his reach, Lamar earned Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Luther,” his collaboration with SZA that blended sharp lyricism with soulful melodies.

R&B categories highlighted powerful performances from Kehlani and Leon Thomas. Kehlani won Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Folded,” a standout record recognized for its emotional honesty and vocal strength. Leon Thomas captured Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Vibes Don’t Lie,” while also earning Best R&B Album for Mutt, marking a major milestone in his Grammy journey.

The Grammy wins reflect a year defined by genre-crossing creativity and strong storytelling. From Lamar’s dominance in rap to Thomas’ breakout success in R&B, the awards spotlight artists who continue to shape the sound and direction of modern Black music.