The 2026 NBA All-Star Game player pool is complete with the 14 reserves revealed last night on NBC’s Basketball Night in America. Voted on by NBA head coaches, the reserves will join 10 previously named starters at the LA Clippers’ Intuit Dome on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 5 ET on NBC and Peacock, marking the debut of the All-Star Game’s new U.S. vs. World format.

Six players will make their first All-Star appearance: Jalen Duren (DET), Jalen Johnson (ATL), Norman Powell (MIA), Deni Avdija (POR), Chet Holmgren (OKC), and Jamal Murray (DEN). LeBron James extended his record number of selections to 22, joining teammate Luka Dončić, who led the West starters in fan votes.

Several teams feature All-Star duos, including the Knicks (Jalen Brunson & Karl-Anthony Towns), Pistons (Cade Cunningham & Duren), Thunder (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Holmgren), and Nuggets (Nikola Jokić & Murray).

The 2026 All-Star Game format features U.S. and World teams in a round-robin of four 12-minute games, with the top two teams advancing to a winner-take-all championship.

Three-team rosters will be revealed Tuesday on Peacock’s pregame show at 7 ET ahead of Celtics-Mavericks at 8 ET on NBC and Peacock.