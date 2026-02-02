Harlem’s very own fashion icon, A$AP Rocky, is taking his love for the industry to a professional level. The rapper and creative visionary has reportedly secured an internship at Vogue Magazine, further solidifying his status as a legitimate force in the world of high fashion.

Rocky, who is often seen front-row at Paris and Milan fashion weeks and has long been a muse for brands like Dior and Gucci, appears to be going behind the scenes to learn the editorial and creative inner workings of the “fashion bible.”

More Than a Muse

While many celebrities are content to simply be the face of a brand, A$AP Rocky has always shown a deeper interest in design and creative direction. Through his creative collective, AWGE, he has produced everything from music videos to streetwear collaborations. An internship at Vogue suggests he is looking to sharpen his editorial eye and perhaps prepare for a future that involves more than just modeling the latest trends.

The Anna Wintour Connection

The internship also hints at a growing relationship with Vogue’s legendary Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour. Wintour, who is known for being highly selective with her inner circle, has clearly recognized Rocky’s influence on modern style. In recent months, the two have been spotted together at several high-profile events, fueling speculation that Rocky is being groomed for a larger creative role within the magazine’s ecosystem.

Fans of the “Fashion Killa” rapper are already having a field day with the news. From jokes about Rocky fetching coffee in Balenciaga to genuine praise for his commitment to learning the craft, the consensus is that this is a “total boss move.”

As Rocky continues to bridge the gap between hip-hop and the runway, this Vogue internship serves as a reminder that he isn’t just following trends—he’s helping to write them.