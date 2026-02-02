Reebok and basketball star Angel Reese have officially announced the release date for the Angel Reese 1 “Rose Dust” colorway, continuing their growing partnership at the intersection of sport, style, and culture.

The new colorway will be available for purchase on February 13, 2026, at 10 AM EST through Reebok.com and at Dick’s Sporting Goods nationwide. The launch marks the latest evolution of Reese’s signature line, which has quickly become a standout in modern basketball footwear.

“We are bringing big energy in 2026– and setting the tone with the newest Angel Reese 1 colorway, Rose Dust,” said Reese. “Subtle yet powerful and bold with feminine flare—perfect for both on and off the court.”

Fans can also shop additional Angel Reese 1 basketball shoes now on Reebok.com and at select global retailers, including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Foot Locker. Expanding accessibility for younger athletes, the Angel Reese 1 is now available in kids sizing exclusively on Reebok.com.

The “Rose Dust” release reinforces Reese’s influence as both an elite athlete and a fashion-forward force shaping the future of women’s basketball.