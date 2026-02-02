Candace Owens is making it clear that personal dislike does not override her stance on free speech. On the latest episode of Candace, the conservative commentator criticized Pam Bondi over the arrest of Don Lemon, calling it a dangerous distraction, despite Bondi’s long-standing criticism of the former CNN anchor.

“Don Lemon is annoying,” Owens said. “Should you go to jail for being annoying your entire life? Maybe… but we don’t live in that world… We live in a world where journalists are allowed to be annoying…”

Owens framed Lemon’s arrest as performative rather than substantive, accusing officials of prioritizing headlines over public safety.

“The arrest of him is pure theatre,” she continued. “Look-over-here theatre because we’ve been inefficient… We’ve done nothing but try to grab headlines rather than solve crimes that are being mostly committed by us…”

She ended her remarks with a blunt rebuke aimed directly at Bondi.

“Pam Bondi deserves a swirly. They both need a swirly,” Owens said. “Shut up, Pam Bondi. You protected Jeffrey Epstein!”