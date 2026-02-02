Cori Broadus Shares Grief After Passing of Infant Daughter

Blessing to the Broadus family. Cori Broadus, the daughter of Snoop Dogg, is speaking publicly as she mourns the loss of her infant daughter, Codi Dreaux, who passed away at just 10 months old.

Earlier this week on Monday, Jan. 26, Broadus shared the devastating news through an Instagram Story. “…I lost the love of my life,” she wrote. “My Codi.” The message marked the first public acknowledgment of the loss and offered a glimpse into the depth of her grief.

Days later, Broadus posted another image to her Instagram Story, resharing a photo of herself lying in bed with her daughter. The caption reflected the toll the loss has taken on her health and emotional state. “20 days later, I’m sick,” she wrote.

Wayne Deuce, Broadus’ fiancé and the father of Codi Dreaux, also addressed the loss in a message shared to his own Instagram Story. “I been the saddest since you left me, Cori Dreaux. But I know you at peace. Daddy will always love you,” he wrote.

Broadus has previously spoken openly about complications during her pregnancy, including a battle with HELLP syndrome toward the later stages. According to the prestigious Cleveland Clinic, HELLP syndrome is a rare but serious pregnancy condition related to preeclampsia, with symptoms that can include abdominal pain, blurred vision, fatigue, and swelling. At this time, no cause has been publicly identified regarding what led to the child’s death.

As Broadus continues to grieve, her family has shown visible support. On Saturday, Jan. 31, Snoop Dogg shared a photo featuring Cori alongside her siblings Corde and Cordell. The image conveyed unity and closeness during an unimaginably difficult period.