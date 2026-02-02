Music’s biggest night ended in style Sunday as VIPs gathered at Los Angeles hotspot Spotlight for the fourth annual Opulence GRAMMYs After-Party, hosted by Lenny S and Carver Guru. The invite-only celebration brought together stars including Jamie Foxx, Chris Brown, Teyana Taylor, Damson Idris, Shaboozey, Jhené Aiko, Amaya Espinal, Keith Lee, and Odeal.

Industry leaders and creatives mixed alongside partners Amazon, Ace of Spades, and the cognac of the culture, D’USSÉ, for a luxe close to GRAMMY night. Dressed in chic all-black looks, GRAMMY winners, nominees, and presenters toasted standout wins with signature D’USSÉ cocktails like the D’USSÉ New Fashioned and GRAMMY Family.

The party stayed lively as guests danced late into the night to sets by Chase B, DJ Tunez, Odeal, Ramsey Austin, and DJ Nitrane.