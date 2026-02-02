Independent record label EMPIRE kicked off GRAMMY weekend with a private, celebrity-filled celebration in Beverly Hills, honoring several of its nominated artists ahead of the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. The invite-only event spotlighted three-time nominee Shaboozey, nominees Destin Conrad, Terrace Martin, and Mad Skillz, along with four-time nominee Sierra Hull.

The evening was hosted by EMPIRE CEO and founder Ghazi and featured a packed lineup of performances. Terrace Martin set the tone early, followed by Destin Conrad and friends, including Ambre and Amber Mark. Additional performances came from T.I., Rochelle Jordan, and Gavin Copeland. Shaboozey closed the night with a show-stopping performance of his RIAA Diamond-certified hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”, bringing the celebration to a high-energy finish.

The guest list reflected EMPIRE’s wide reach across genres and generations. Artists and friends of the label in attendance included Bebe Rexha, Blxst, Compton AV, Dreezy, Eddy Baker, Freddie Gibbs, Gavin Magnus, Iggy Azalea, James Charles, Jeff Hamilton, Jon B, Kalan.FrFr, Kehlani, Kenyon Dixon, Kevin Gates, Luh Tyler, JaYy Wick, Mario, Mike Will Made It, Miles Minnick, Paul Russell, Peysoh, Ricky Thompson, Rico Nasty, Rotimi, RMR, Rucci, Stacy Barthe, Steelz, Symba, Too $hort, and Zoe Osama.

Additional supporters who were not pictured included Amerie, Black Eyed Peas, Blk Odyssy, BONES, Domani, June Freedom, Kamasi Washington, Omah Lay, P Lo, Raveena, Siete7x, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

With music’s biggest night just days away, EMPIRE’s celebration underscored its commitment to elevating independent artists on the global stage.