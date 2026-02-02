Larry Jackson’s gamma. closed out the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards with one of the weekend’s most exclusive celebrations, transforming the legendary Polo Lounge into an A-list after-party. The intimate gathering marked a historic first for the Beverly Hills Hotel, as the venue opened its doors to a music company for an event of this scale.

Held in the early hours following the GRAMMYs, the invite-only affair drew a who’s who of music, film, and fashion. Justin Bieber, Lauryn Hill, Jhené Aiko, Jamie Foxx, Winnie Harlow, MOLIY, Stass Karanikolaou, G Herbo, Jermaine Dupri, Fridayy, Joe Kay, and other industry leaders mingled throughout the night.

Known for its quiet luxury, the Polo Lounge shed its traditional sit-down atmosphere and became a full-fledged dance floor. DJ sets from DJ Millie, Ruckus, and Chase B fueled the energy, turning the storied space into what many guests described as the liveliest night in the hotel’s century-long history.

Amerie Ugo Mozie, Justin Bieber, Zach Ashley DJ Ruckus, Jermaine Dupri DJ Ruckus, Larry Jackson Fridayy Chase B, Jamie Foxx, Lauryn Hill, Larry Jackson, DJ Ruckus Jhené Aiko Chase B, Lauryn Hill Photo Credit: BFA

The night delivered several standout moments. Lauryn Hill surprised the room by stepping to the mic to perform a medley of her classic hits following her GRAMMY appearance earlier in the evening. Jamie Foxx joined her behind the DJ booth to sing his chart-topping collaboration “Gold Digger,” while Justin Bieber danced alongside the DJs as the crowd sang along to his biggest records. Winnie Harlow made her own impression, stunning in an intricate lace gown alongside Stass Karanikolaou.

The celebration was supported by select partners, including Flight Club by Silver Air Private Jets, which offered an exclusive private aviation experience as part of the night’s giveaways. Johnnie Walker served as the exclusive spirits partner, pouring specialty Black Label cocktails and immersive brand activations. The Go Go Highball quickly emerged as the cocktail of the weekend.