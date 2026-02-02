Luxury Swiss watchmaker Hublot made a striking presence at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, bringing its signature Art of Fusion philosophy to music’s biggest night. Legendary and rising artists alike showcased the brand’s timepieces on the red carpet and onstage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Multi platinum EGOT-winning and 13 time Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, and producer John Legend stepped out wearing the Hublot Big Bang Original King Gold Blue Diamonds 41mm. Legend, who was nominated for Best Gospel Performance / Song, paired the bold timepiece with a refined look that matched the evening’s prestige.

Rising actor and musician Miles Caton, best known for his breakout role in Sinners, made a strong fashion statement in the Hublot Spirit of Big Bang King Gold 42mm. Caton’s appearance highlighted Hublot’s continued connection to emerging talent shaping culture across music and film.

Grammy-winning artist and producer Wyclef Jean also turned heads in the Hublot Big Bang Unico Titanium Jewelry 42mm. Jean wore the watch while reuniting with Lauryn Hill for the night’s powerful “In Memoriam” tribute, honoring Roberta Flack, D’Angelo, Ozzy Osbourne, and many other influential music icons.

From the red carpet to the stage, Hublot’s presence at the Grammys reinforced its longstanding relationship with music, artistry, and innovation, celebrating creators who continue to shape global culture.