Hip Hop Footwear | Trending Sneakers Sneakers

Jordan Brand Unveils Generational Greatness Anthem During the GRAMMY Awards

February 2, 2026
Shawn Grant

Jordan Brand debuted its powerful new brand anthem for Generational Greatness during the GRAMMY Awards, spotlighting a collective of fearless, multi-hyphenate women, including Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Napheesa Collier, and more. The campaign centers on women who embody confidence, ambition, and unapologetic self-definition across culture, sports, and entertainment.

Ahead of the televised debut, Jordan Brand teased the moment with a striking campaign poster featuring Niecy Nash as a modern-day genie, reinforcing a narrative rooted in power and self-belief. The anthem expands on that vision, positioning greatness as something claimed rather than granted.

Serving as the hero product, the Air Jordan 6 Infrared “Salesman” anchors the campaign, while the Heir Series 2 highlights Jordan Brand’s continued investment in women’s basketball innovation and its commitment to uplifting the next generation.

The campaign reinforces Jordan Brand’s long-standing mission to celebrate those who pursue greatness on their own terms, inspiring women and girls to see their own potential reflected in the Jordan family.