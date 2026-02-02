Jordan Brand debuted its powerful new brand anthem for Generational Greatness during the GRAMMY Awards, spotlighting a collective of fearless, multi-hyphenate women, including Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Napheesa Collier, and more. The campaign centers on women who embody confidence, ambition, and unapologetic self-definition across culture, sports, and entertainment.
Ahead of the televised debut, Jordan Brand teased the moment with a striking campaign poster featuring Niecy Nash as a modern-day genie, reinforcing a narrative rooted in power and self-belief. The anthem expands on that vision, positioning greatness as something claimed rather than granted.
Serving as the hero product, the Air Jordan 6 Infrared “Salesman” anchors the campaign, while the Heir Series 2 highlights Jordan Brand’s continued investment in women’s basketball innovation and its commitment to uplifting the next generation.
The campaign reinforces Jordan Brand’s long-standing mission to celebrate those who pursue greatness on their own terms, inspiring women and girls to see their own potential reflected in the Jordan family.