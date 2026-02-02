Kendrick Lamar Beats Out Jay-Z For Most Grammys In Hip Hop History

Kendrick Lamar officially etched his name at the top of Hip Hop history on Grammy night, surpassing Jay-Z to become the most awarded rapper the genre has ever seen.

Entering the ceremony with 22 Grammy wins, Kendrick needed 4 victories to move past Jay-Z’s long-standing mark of 25. He wasted no time closing the gap. During the pre-show, Kendrick secured wins for Best Rap Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song, bringing his total to 25 and tying Jay-Z.

The historic moment came later in the evening when Kendrick won Best Rap Album for GNX. That victory delivered his 26th Grammy Award, officially placing him alone at the top of Hip Hop’s all-time Grammy leaderboard.

The achievement marked a defining moment in Kendrick’s career. Onstage, he remained characteristically humble, acknowledging the weight of the honor without leaning into spectacle. While some fans expressed disappointment over Clipse falling short in the category, few could deny the significance of Kendrick’s win. GNX was not just a critical success but a cultural force that crossed into mainstream visibility, including its presence on the Super Bowl stage.

With Hip Hop well represented throughout the night, Kendrick’s dominance extended beyond the Rap categories. He remains a leading contender in Album of the Year, alongside Clipse and Tyler, the Creator. As the ceremony unfolds, Bad Bunny appears to be his strongest competition in that race, though Kendrick currently holds the momentum.

Jay-Z, who has defined multiple eras of Hip Hop excellence, remains close behind and could reclaim the record in future ceremonies. But for now, the torch sits firmly in Kendrick’s hands. Given the continued success of records like “Luther,” Kendrick is also positioned to extend his lead in major categories such as Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

As the night continues with high-profile performances and remaining awards still to be handed out, one thing is already clear. Kendrick Lamar has reached a new summit, not just in accolades, but in the ongoing story of Hip Hop itself.