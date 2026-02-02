Kendrick Lamar Becomes Most-Awarded Hip-Hop Artist in Grammy History

Kendrick Lamar has officially made history as the most-awarded hip-hop artist at the Grammys, surpassing Jay-Z with his 26th and 27th wins.

The rapper earned accolades for Best Rap Album for GNX, Best Rap Song for TV Off, Melodic Rap Performance for “Luther,” and Rap Performance for featuring on Clipse’s Chains & Whips. “Luther” also took home Record of the Year.

Additionally, Kendrick Lamar is the first rapper to win Best Rap Album for four consecutive albums: To Pimp a Butterfly, DAMN., Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and GNX.