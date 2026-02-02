Kim Kardashian has issued a statement expressing solidarity with families affected by the recent tragic deaths of Alex Pretti, Renee Good, Silverio Villegas González, Keith Porter Jr., and other victims, while calling for accountability and compassionate immigration enforcement.

“I stand in solidarity with calls for accountability and compassionate immigration enforcement,” Kardashian said. “I stand with the families and children nationwide who are facing separation, fear, trauma, and loss amid these actions.”

In addition to her statement, Kardashian announced a donation to the National Immigration Law Center, a nonprofit organization that defends and advances the rights of low‑income immigrants and their families.

She encouraged others to learn more about the group’s work and how to support it, providing a link: https://nilc.org.