The music industry convened at the Los Angeles Convention Center as Mariah Carey was celebrated as the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year, one of GRAMMY Week’s most prestigious honors. The annual recognition highlights artists whose careers reflect both creative excellence and a lasting commitment to philanthropy.

The tribute concert showcased a diverse lineup of performers paying homage to Carey’s genre-defining catalog and global influence. Artists including Foo Fighters, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Laufey, Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Maggie Rogers, Taylor Momsen, and Teddy Swims delivered performances inspired by her music. Jermaine Dupri capped the night with a special DJ set that kept the celebration moving.

One of the evening’s most memorable moments came with a tribute appearance by Stevie Wonder, reinforcing the deep respect Carey commands across generations and musical styles. Throughout the night, speakers and performers reflected on her impact as a vocalist, songwriter, and cultural force whose work continues to resonate worldwide.

Beyond honoring Carey, the gala served a greater purpose through MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable foundation. The organization provides critical support to music professionals in need, offering access to health services, financial assistance, and emergency relief. The event functioned as both a star-powered celebration and a key fundraiser supporting the well-being of the music community.

Carey’s recognition as MusiCares Person of the Year further cements her legacy not only as a chart-dominating icon but as an artist whose influence extends far beyond the stage.