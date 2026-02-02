Princess Love Drops Restraining Order Amid Ray J’s Health Crisis

The legal walls separating Ray J from his family have finally come down. Following a year of intense domestic turmoil and a frightening health prognosis, a Los Angeles judge has officially modified the protective order that previously barred the singer from contacting his estranged wife, Princess Love, and their two children.

The legal breakthrough occurred Friday at the San Fernando courthouse, where Ray J was seen sharing an affectionate moment with Princess following the hearing. The judge’s decision grants the entertainer “unlimited contact” with his family, effectively ending a period of isolation that Ray J previously described as his lowest point.

From Legal Battle to Health Crisis

The original restraining order was issued following a harrowing incident on the night before Thanksgiving in 2025. At the time, Ray J was ordered to stay away from the family home after allegedly pulling a firearm during a dispute with Princess.

However, the tone of the legal battle shifted significantly last week when Ray J revealed to fans and the media that doctors have given him only months to live. Dealing with heart failure and a function capacity of only 25%, the “One Wish” singer’s deteriorating physical state appears to have been a catalyst for reconciliation.

“They Miss Their Father”

During the half-hour hearing, both Princess Love and Ray J’s mother, Sonja Norwood, provided testimony. Princess reportedly took a compassionate stance, emphasizing that their children, 7-year-old Melody and 6-year-old Epik, have been deeply affected by their father’s absence and his public health struggles.

“The children have been asking about him; they are worried about his health issues,” Princess explained to the court, according to Page Six. She further assured the judge that the children would not be in any danger, stating, “I would like them to see their father.”

A New Chapter for the Norwoods

Ray J’s attorney confirmed the modification, signaling a major victory for the singer as he prepares for a critical follow-up medical appointment in less than two weeks. Ray J has previously credited the desire to see his children as his primary motivation for staying sober and following his new, rigorous medical regimen.

While the future of Ray J and Princess Love’s marriage remains uncertain, the restoration of the family unit provides a glimmer of hope as the singer faces the most difficult battle of his life.