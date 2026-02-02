Queen Latifah Shouts Out Eboni Nichols for Producing Grammy Awards

Queen Latifah shared a rare public moment of pride for her partner, Eboni Nichols, celebrating Nichols’ role as a producer on the 69th Annual Grammy Awards.

Posting a message on Instagram, Latifah highlighted the significance of the achievement and its personal meaning. ”Eboni Nichols. I couldn’t be more proud of you for being a Producer on this year’s Grammy Awards,” her caption read. “I’m watching your dreams come true, baby!”

She also took time to recognize the broader creative team behind the show. ”Major shout-out to @mrbenwinston, @rajmkapoor, and @jessecollinsent,” she continued. “You all are elevating the biggest night in music to a whole new level!”

Latifah and Nichols’ relationship traces back to their time working in entertainment. According to Hello Magazine, the two met in 2009 on the set of Dancing with the Stars, where Nichols was a professional choreographer, and Latifah appeared as a performer. Their connection deepened despite an earlier crossover in 2007 during the filming of Hairspray, in which Latifah starred, and Nichols appeared as a featured dancer.

The couple reportedly began dating in 2013 and has kept their relationship largely private. In 2019, they welcomed their son, Rebel. Latifah publicly confirmed their partnership two years later while accepting the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. ”Eboni, my love. Rebel, my love,” she said during the speech. “Peace. Happy Pride!”

In an interview with PEOPLE, Latifah opened up about becoming a parent later in life and how personal growth shaped that journey. “I’ve always envisioned myself with a big family. I’m a late bloomer,” she said. “I’m a late bloomer with a lot of things, and you know – nobody’s perfect…I think I kind of needed to grow and mature and get everything kind of taken care of with everything before I was able to really deal with it.”

Nichols is widely respected in the entertainment industry for her work as a dancer and choreographer. Her career includes performances with Aaliyah, Beyoncé, Usher, and Rihanna, as well as choreography for Snoop Dogg, Estelle, and The-Dream.