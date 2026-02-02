Shaboozey Uses Grammy Win to Spotlight Immigrant Stories Nationwide

Country artist Shaboozey delivered a pointed message about immigration during his Grammy Awards acceptance speech, using the moment to honor immigrant families and their role in shaping the United States.

The Virginia-born singer, who was raised by Nigerian immigrants, accepted the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his collaboration, “Amen,” with Jelly Roll. Rather than focusing solely on the achievement, Shaboozey centered his remarks on people whose stories mirror his own upbringing.

“Immigrants built this country, literally,” he said. “So, this is for them, for all children of immigrants.”

He continued by acknowledging those who arrived seeking opportunity and fairness, adding, “This is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunity to be a part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it.” Shaboozey closed by expressing gratitude for the cultural impact immigrants have had on American life, saying, “Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories, and your traditions here. You give America color.”

His remarks came amid growing unrest across the country tied to stepped-up immigration enforcement. In Minneapolis, tensions have intensified amid the presence of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the Twin Cities area. Reports indicate that at least two American citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, have been killed since agents moved into the region.