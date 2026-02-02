T.I. Prepares Final Album Confirming Iconic Exit From Rap

After more than twenty years at the center of Southern hip hop, T.I. is preparing to close the book on his recording career. The Atlanta artist has positioned Kill The King as his final studio album, framing the project as a carefully considered conclusion rather than a sudden farewell.

Earlier this month, he released “Let Em Know,” a new single produced by Pharrell, which sets the tone for the album. The track serves as an announcement of intent, signaling that this chapter has been approaching for some time.

While attending the Grammy Awards alongside his wife, Tiny, T.I. addressed the decision directly. “It’s a blessing, man. ‘Let Em Know,’ produced by Pharrell, is my first single off of my final album. It’s time for me to be done. They should know it; I’ve stated it before,” he said. He explained that his focus has shifted toward family and other creative pursuits, describing the album as a form of closure rather than an exit driven by burnout.

Although a release date has not been revealed, Kill The King has been in development for several years. In a 2023 interview with our friends at TMZ, T.I. reflected on the legacy of the “King of the South” title that has followed him for much of his career. “I feel like the King of the South moniker can be quite egotistical. It’s a persona that often precedes me,” he said. He also referenced advice from Big Boi, adding, “when you take on the title of king, you effectively put a target on your back. It’s a game of chess, and ‘Kill The King’ is what you risk setting yourself up for.”